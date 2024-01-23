Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.07.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.53. Annaly Capital Management has a 52-week low of $14.52 and a 52-week high of $24.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.51%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently -55.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,291,213.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Annaly Capital Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth approximately $34,773,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,148,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 57.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,668,000 after acquiring an additional 267,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

