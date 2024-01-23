ApeCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $770.54 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00003262 BTC on major exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market cap of $770.54 million and approximately $61.62 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ApeCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000966 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ApeCoin Profile
ApeCoin launched on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
