Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Shares Gap Down to $65.45

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.45, but opened at $63.81. Apellis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $63.90, with a volume of 195,943 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The business had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $567,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,071,807 shares in the company, valued at $50,664,316.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,602 shares of company stock worth $2,907,637 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 69.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

