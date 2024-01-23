ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Cut to C$29.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Desjardins from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ARX. Stifel Canada raised shares of ARC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARC Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.11.

Shares of ARX stock traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.66. 739,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,985. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.34. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of C$14.34 and a 12-month high of C$23.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.55.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 28.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.3988372 earnings per share for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

