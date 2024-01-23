Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Purchased by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ares Capital stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. 1,451,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,282,571. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00. Ares Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.56.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 50.37%. The firm had revenue of $655.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

