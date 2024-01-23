ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 35,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.7% during the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 5.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

ASX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.44. 271,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,440,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.