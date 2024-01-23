ASML (ASML) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) is set to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect ASML to post earnings of $5.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $766.68 on Tuesday. ASML has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $776.53. The firm has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $716.40 and its 200-day moving average is $668.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in ASML by 31.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in ASML by 19.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in ASML in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on ASML from $725.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $816.33.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

