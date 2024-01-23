ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) PT Raised to $850.00 at Raymond James

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASML. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ASML from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $816.33.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $766.68 on Friday. ASML has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $776.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $716.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $668.74. The company has a market cap of $302.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,344,000 after acquiring an additional 274,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in ASML by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after acquiring an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in ASML by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after acquiring an additional 173,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

