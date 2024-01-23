Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Up 5.2%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.89 and last traded at $12.85. 332,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 816,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ASPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $886.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $60.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.84 million. Analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

Further Reading

