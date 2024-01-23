Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 639 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,724,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,203,000 after buying an additional 242,898 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 132,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,681,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 154,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,934,000 after buying an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ES traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $84.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.53.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.84%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

