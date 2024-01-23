Aspire Private Capital LLC Buys 7,703 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.8% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the 3rd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,830,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,832. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

