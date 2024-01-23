Aspire Private Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,139,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,436,588. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

