Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 108.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,950. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.59.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.