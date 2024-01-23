Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $563,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 23,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 154.8% during the third quarter. STF Management LP now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 977,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,672,000 after buying an additional 70,588 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.79.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded up $2.53 on Tuesday, reaching $167.64. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,623. The stock has a market cap of $230.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

