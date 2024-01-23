Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $914,000 Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.2 %

WFC stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,409,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,766,982. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The company has a market cap of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $43.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.90.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

