Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $980,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS EFV traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.05. 1,479,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $59.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

