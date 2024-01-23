Aspire Private Capital LLC Invests $436,000 in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 144.4% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 324,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 191,675 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 49,142.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 362,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after buying an additional 362,180 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $800,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,744,000. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO remained flat at $50.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,731,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,666. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

