Aspire Private Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LECO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $591,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $716,620,000 after buying an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michele R. Kuhrt sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $793,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,767.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares in the company, valued at $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,780 shares of company stock valued at $17,623,734 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.68. 211,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.36 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.52.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Articles

