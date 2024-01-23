Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 116 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,993,538,000 after acquiring an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,043,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $961,574,000 after acquiring an additional 45,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $3.00 on Tuesday, reaching $479.90. The company had a trading volume of 520,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,401. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.12.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total value of $883,996.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $244,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,327.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.02, for a total transaction of $883,996.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.95.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

