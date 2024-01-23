Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 3,181 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,284,000 after acquiring an additional 261,863 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,582 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP boosted its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,808,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,994,000 after acquiring an additional 181,229 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,566,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 218,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,144,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. 578,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,024. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $39.48 and a one year high of $43.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

