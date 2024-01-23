Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.89.

Sysco Trading Down 0.1 %

Sysco stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. 3,271,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,815. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.91.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Sysco's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

