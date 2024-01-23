Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,437 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.1% of Aspire Private Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 87,882.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 203,176,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,704,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945,771 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,922,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,656 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,943 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,734,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,929,000 after acquiring an additional 577,325 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,947,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,105,000 after purchasing an additional 626,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.09. 1,982,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,231. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.