Aspire Private Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,456,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,860. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.95 and its 200-day moving average is $85.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.83 and a fifty-two week high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.07%.

Insider Transactions at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $329,226.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 133,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,379,565. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

