Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 79.0% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 89,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 39,617 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 129,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $75,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the third quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 117,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. 2,389,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,410,017. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

