Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 1,964 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.62. 6,839,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,165,376. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2105 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.