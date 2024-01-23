Aspire Private Capital LLC Sells 2,307 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,307 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.32. 662,551 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

