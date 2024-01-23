Astrafer (ASTRAFER) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

Astrafer (ASTRAFER) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Astrafer has traded down 40.6% against the US dollar. One Astrafer token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000834 BTC on major exchanges. Astrafer has a market capitalization of $51.31 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Astrafer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astrafer Profile

Astrafer was first traded on July 14th, 2022. Astrafer’s total supply is 888,077,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,653,950 tokens. Astrafer’s official website is phantomgalaxies.com. Astrafer’s official Twitter account is @the_phantom_g.

Buying and Selling Astrafer

According to CryptoCompare, “Astrafer (ASTRAFER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astrafer has a current supply of 888,077,888 with 156,417,090 in circulation. The last known price of Astrafer is 0.35488788 USD and is down -27.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $2,081,338.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://phantomgalaxies.com/.”

