AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,339,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,406,000 after purchasing an additional 211,055 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,946,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,937,000 after buying an additional 1,139,295 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after buying an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,932,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,328,000 after buying an additional 189,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.75. 4,957,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,415. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $61.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

