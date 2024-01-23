Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AUB traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $35.49. 60,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,249. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Institutional Trading of Atlantic Union Bankshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

