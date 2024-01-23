Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by STF Management LP

STF Management LP grew its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 150.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,478 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 5,218 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at $9,829,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.18. The company had a trading volume of 466,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.33. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $252.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.40.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

