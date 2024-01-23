Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Autoliv from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Autoliv from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Danske lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.91.

Shares of ALV opened at $104.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $79.66 and a 12-month high of $111.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.86.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALV. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

