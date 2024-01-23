Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3,227.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,030,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,019,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 242.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $211,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 30.5% during the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $238.93. The company had a trading volume of 194,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,031. The firm has a market cap of $98.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.