Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by STF Management LP

STF Management LP boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.9% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. STF Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $239.37. 641,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,485,429. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $98.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.46 and a 12 month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

