Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CFO Michael F. Maclean Sells 1,616 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $16,370.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $171,034.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Avidity Biosciences stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,089. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $748.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.54. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avidity Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 74.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

