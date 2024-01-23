Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several brokerages have commented on RNA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RNA opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $768.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90. Avidity Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $25.74.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.55% and a negative net margin of 1,995.34%. The company had revenue of $2.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avidity Biosciences by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 372,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 173,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 294,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 299,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461 shares during the last quarter.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.