AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AVITA Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $15.14 on Friday. AVITA Medical has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $386.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.19. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 74.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AVITA Medical news, Director Jeremy Curnock Cook sold 2,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $30,895.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,712.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $42,198. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 56.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

