Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Acquired by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 325,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,524 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $15,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,812,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,893,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,622,000 after buying an additional 335,696 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,039,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,685,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,772,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,777,000 after buying an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,635,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,306,000 after buying an additional 147,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AVT traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $47.97. The stock had a trading volume of 41,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,739. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.64 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.11. Avnet had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

