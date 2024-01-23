Axie Infinity Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.84 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $6.85 or 0.00017710 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $931.22 million and approximately $66.84 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005448 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00024793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,563.96 or 0.99645244 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011591 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.61 or 0.00197943 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004035 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,862,977 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 135,853,762.25617853 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.31387932 USD and is down -4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 405 active market(s) with $48,231,178.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.