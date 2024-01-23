AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.23.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.98. 957,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,050. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $55.46.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

