Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 174,064 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,064 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Conagra Brands worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 0.3% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.6% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,005,160. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

