Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.15% of Federal Signal worth $5,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,566 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Federal Signal

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,094,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Down 0.2 %

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.89. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $78.54.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.57 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

