Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 58,288 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $8,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 53,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 12,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 262,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Barclays raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $12.75. 3,634,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,236,342. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.28. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $15.62. The stock has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

