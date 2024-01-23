Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,973 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.04.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.52. The stock had a trading volume of 479,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,564. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $237.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $213.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.17.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

