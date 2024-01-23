Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,026 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.57. 1,066,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,825. The firm has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.06. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.96.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 173.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.63.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

