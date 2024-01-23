Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after buying an additional 294,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,074,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,989,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,498,000 after purchasing an additional 27,222 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 679,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,168,000 after purchasing an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GWW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of GWW traded down $6.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $870.13. The company had a trading volume of 22,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $819.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $756.67. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $556.77 and a 52 week high of $879.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.75%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,167 shares of company stock valued at $4,685,312. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

