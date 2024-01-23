Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Grows Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 460.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 47.7% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 194,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total transaction of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares in the company, valued at $19,052,866.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ROP traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $550.61. 48,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,054. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $553.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $535.35 and a 200 day moving average of $507.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.