Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $17.54 Million Stock Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $17,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LANC shares. Stephens started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 0.5 %

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.23. The stock had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,139. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $220.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Lancaster Colony Profile

(Free Report)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.