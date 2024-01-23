Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $17.99 Million Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 858,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,685 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.42% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $17,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOMB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.99. 163,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,901. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 36.92%.

In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tracy French acquired 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,070 shares of company stock worth $1,625,846 in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

