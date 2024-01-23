Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 557,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $20,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $727,191,000 after buying an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 4.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,099,000 after buying an additional 351,973 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 13.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after buying an additional 715,149 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after buying an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,005,000 after buying an additional 74,711 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of G traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 126,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,201. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $48.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 23.71%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

