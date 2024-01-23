Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases 23,813 Shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,813 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.40% of Terreno Realty worth $19,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Terreno Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,020 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 24.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 13.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.4% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 178,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 7.5% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 26,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.63.

Insider Transactions at Terreno Realty

In other news, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Leroy E. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total value of $293,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,368.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melinda Weston sold 1,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $93,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,286.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty Price Performance

Shares of Terreno Realty stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. 48,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.70. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $50.42 and a 52 week high of $67.03.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.20). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 48.75%. The company had revenue of $82.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.70 million. Research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 94.24%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation ("Terreno", and together with its subsidiaries, "we", "us", "our", "our Company", or "the Company") acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC We invest in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution (approximately 76.3% of our total annualized base rent as of September 30, 2023), flex (including light industrial and research and development, or R&D) (approximately 3.8%), transshipment (approximately 6.7%) and improved land (approximately 13.2%).

